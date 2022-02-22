The last victory for the UConn women’s basketball team was relatively ho-hum, as this tumultuous season has gone. But in beating Georgetown 90-49 last Sunday, the Huskies produced a few memorable highlights.

Christyn Williams’ nifty move to the basket caused an opponent to fall down and her teammates on the bench to erupt. And then there was Nika Mühl setting an example of unselfishness. On one of UConn many turnover-driven fast-break opportunities, Mühl passed up an easy basket for herself and fed the ball to freshman Amari DeBerry for an even easier layup, bringing another celebration on the bench.

“Nika is very self-conscious about getting the ball to people, it makes her feel good,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “One of the things Nika always said when we were recruiting her, ‘When you score, you’re happy, and when you get an assist, two people are happy.’ And she lives that, every day.”

On a day UConn, with 22 assists on 33 buckets, was making the extra pass, Mühl made the extra-extra pass, and it created a feel-good moment, extending the Huskies’ lead to 34 with 5:59 left.

“Everybody eats,” said Mühl, using players’ slang for scoring. “It would be nice for Amari to score, too. She was running very hard in transition, so you’ve got to reward that.”

A couple of minutes later, Williams found DeBerry, who hit a wide-open 3-pointer.

DeBerry, the 6-foot-5 freshman from Williamsville, New York, has played in only nine of 24 games for the Huskies, who face Marquette at the XL Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. She has played only 59 minutes and gone 6-for-23, including 0-for-7 in 18 minutes against Butler in her most extended playing time. But DeBerry has scored twice in each of the last couple of games.

The basket with 5:59 left vs. Georgetown was an indication that the Huskies, now nearly completely healthy, are back to playing to their identity of getting everyone involved, whatever the score, as the regular season winds down.

“I’ve never understood not getting touches for kids who don’t play a lot,” Auriemma said. “You’d be surprised how many times you put somebody in the game, the other team’s got their subs in, you’ve got your subs in with a couple of starters, and those guys can’t wait to take even more shots after they’ve already played 30 minutes. Drives me crazy.”

Mühl, who has 32 assists in the last seven games, has done a lot of the little things to help UConn stay afloat through all the injuries and illnesses this season, and now the Huskies can clinch the Big East regular-season title with a win over Marquette.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

The basics

Site: XL Center, Hartford

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: UConn leads, 13-0

Last meeting: UConn won 72-58 on Feb. 13 in Milwaukee.

TV: SNY (Allen Bestwick, Meg Culmo, Maria Marino)

Radio: UConn Sports Network (Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske)

Marquette (18-8, 11-6) probable starters, sixth player

Liza Karlen, F, 6-2, So.; Lauren Van Kleunen, F, 6-2, Gr.; Chloe Marotta, F, 6-1, Sr.; Karissa McLaughlin, G, 5-7, Gr.; Jordan King, G, 5-11, Jr.; Antwainette Walker, G, 5-11, Jr.

UConn (19-5, 13-1) probable starters, sixth player

Nika Mühl, G, 5-10, So.; Aaliyah Edwards, F, 6-3, So.; Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Azzi Fudd, G, 5-11, Fr.; Caroline Ducharme,G, 6-2, Fr.; Olivia Nelson-Ododo, F, 6-5, Sr.

The matchup

UConn offense: The Huskies beat Marquette two weeks ago with Ducharme and Nelson-Ododo unavailable. They lived at the perimeter, going 10-for-20 on 3-point shots. Now the Huskies have those two back and will have more options to attack the rim and more opportunities to experiment. In the midst of a tight late-season schedule, the ability to play an extended rotation will help the Huskies in this game and beyond.

UConn defense: UConn made 21 steals, prompting 30 turnovers against Georgetown last game and scored 44 points off those turnovers. Look for the Huskies to continue to apply ball pressure, now that they have the depth to do so, and play a more physical game. The Huskies did a good job on Van Kleunen (3-for-10) last time.

Marquette offense: Van Kleunen (13.3) and McLaughlin (12.4) and King (11.7) score in double figures, with Karlen at 9.4, so the Golden Eagles have balance. They average 65.4 points, and have 76 more assists than turnovers.McLaughlin (43 percent) is their most efficient 3-point shooter.

Marquette defense: The Golden Eagles hold opponents to 56.9 points per game, 37.7 percent from the floor and 26.7 on 3s — which made UConn’s perimeter shooting on Feb. 13 an outlier. Marquette outrebounds opponents 41.2 to 32.

UConn keys: Ball security. The Huskies turned it over 21 times vs. Georgetown, the one thing that had Auriemma grumbling a bit after the game.

Players to watch: Edwards, who last season played her best basketball late, has been more of a factor lately, especially on the boards. Karlen scored 15, going 7-for-10 against the shorthanded UConn team last time.

About Marquette’s coach: Megan Duffy, 37, in her third season at Marquette was Big East coach of the year in 2019-20. A former WNBA player with the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, she coached Miami (Ohio) two seasons before coming to Marquette. Duffy’s record at the two schools is 103-40.

Marquette’s mascot: Iggy the Golden Eagle, who is named after St. Ignatius of Loyola.

Famous alumni: Late comedian Chris Farley, who commuted to classes from a van down by the river, Peter Bonerz, who played Jerry the dentist on “The Bob Newhart Show,” actress Amy Madigan (”Field of Dreams”) and Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Markus Howard and Dwyane Wade of NBA fame.

