Nik Stauskas considered retirement before signing for Celtics

Just five days ago, Nik Stauskas was contemplating walking away from professional basketball. The 29-year-old journeyman had been out of the NBA for nearly three years – aside from a 10-day stint with the Miami Heat at the beginning of January – and he felt he had given everything he could to the game he loves. However, that thought went out the door as soon as the Boston Celtics came calling toward the end of last week, as Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens plucked Stauskas away from the G League and inked the guard to a multiyear deal.

Source: NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Nik Stauskas just talked about things happening in the last “72-96 hours” instead of just saying 3-4 days. Only a guy who dropped 100 points in 24 hours last week would refer to 4 days as “96 hours.” – 12:14 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Nik Stauskas said that, if no NBA opportunity came this season, he had started pondering walking away from basketball after this year.

Then call from Celtics came. – 12:12 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Nik Stauskas: “I’ve played on so many teams I’ve lost count.” – 12:12 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Newest Celtic Nik Stauskas: “Super excited. It’s been a long time coming for me personally getting back to this point and cracking the roster…Definitely very grateful to Brad Stevens for giving me the opportunity.” – 12:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nik Stauskas’ contract with the Boston Celtics was for two years at the veteran minimum.

The second season is non-guaranteed, becoming fully guaranteed on July 15, 2022.

@celticsblog @spotrac – 9:41 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Nik Stauskas picked the Celtics over several other teams pursuing him according to Ime Udoka. Boston’s injury situation could give him an opportunity early on masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:27 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Boston was looking at signing Nik Stauskas before Aaron Nesmith got hurt. Udoka said the Celtics are “always looking at available shooters” and liked Stauskas because of that. Boston feels fortunate to have gotten Stauskas because other teams were interested too. – 11:23 AM

Story continues

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka said several teams were looking at Nik Stauskas, and said it was a matter of Stauskas choosing where the best fit for him was. Not surprisingly, Udoka said shooting was a big factor in Boston’s decision-making process for filling that spot. – 11:23 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka on Nik Stauskas addition: “We’re always looking at available shooters.”

Udoka said a handful of other teams were after Stauskas too. Said Celtics were looking at him before the Nesmith injury and that didn’t impact the pursuit. – 11:22 AM

More on this storyline

“Just playing in the G League all year, I had told myself that if it didn’t work out this year, that I’d be OK with walking away from the game,” Stauskas reflected Tuesday afternoon following Celtics practice. “It’s just crazy that in the last 72-to-96 hours that everything kind of transpired the way it did.” -via NBA.com / March 8, 2022

“At the end of the day, it’s been my love for the game that’s kept me going through the highs and the lows, through injuries and the doubts, not knowing what the next day brings,” Stauskas said. “So I’m definitely glad I stuck with it on those days just to kind of get back to this point. But I’ve got a lot of work to do to get to where I want to be personally, so I’m just trying to keep my head up and keep working the same way I have the past couple of years.” -via NBA.com / March 8, 2022