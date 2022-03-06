Nigerian student documents journey fleeing Ukraine

The Hill

Putin warns Ukraine might lose statehood ‘if they continue doing what they are doing’

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Saturday warned that Ukraine might lose its statehood “if they continue doing what they are doing,” The New York Times reported.”The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood,” Putin said in Moscow, according to the newspaper. “If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that.”During his meeting he also…