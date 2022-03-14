Nielsen Soars on Report Elliott Consortium in Talks to Buy TV-Ratings Company

Text size







soared more than 41% Monday after a report from The Wall Street Journal said a group of private-equity firms including Elliott Management were in late-stage talks to buy the TV-ratings company for about $15 billion including debt.

A takeover deal could be completed within weeks, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. Financing talks with several banks are in the works. There is no guarantee of a deal