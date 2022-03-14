Nielsen Soars on Report Elliott Consortium in Talks to Buy TV-Ratings Company

Text size
Shares of
Nielsen Holdings
soared more than 41% Monday after a report from The Wall Street Journal said a group of private-equity firms including Elliott Management were in late-stage talks to buy the TV-ratings company for about $15 billion including debt.
A takeover deal could be completed within weeks, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. Financing talks with several banks are in the works. There is no guarantee of a deal
Nielsen has a market value of $6.2 billion, and the Journal noted the deal could have an enterprise value of more than $11 billion. The company’s debt load is more than $5 billion.
Nielsen Holdings and Elliott Management weren’t immediately available to respond to requests from comment from Barron’s.
Other details, including potential price per share, couldn’t be learned, according to the Journal.
Nielsen shares gained 40.7% to $24.64.
