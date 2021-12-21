Nielsen Lands Disney And Media Agency Magna As Participants In First Part Of Cross-Platform Measurement System Launching By Late 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Nielsen has secured the participation of Disney and media agency Magna in the first offering to be part of its forthcoming cross-platform measurement system Nielsen One.

The company long known for its traditional TV ratings is getting set to roll out the new system by the end of 2022. In early January, during CES in Las Vegas, Nielsen One Alpha will be unveiled. The tool is aimed at “de-duplicating” ad data, a term used in TV and streaming advertising that stems from the online world. It essentially refers to keeping multiple marketing channels from being credited as the source of a conversion of a viewer to a purchaser.

Alpha is the first iteration of Nielsen One, which will evolve with various additions, tweaks and enhancements leading up to its launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“There’s a critical need for the evolution of measurement to truly reflect audiences and engagement, and Disney is uniquely positioned to help define and develop that roadmap,” said Julie DeTraglia, Head of Research, Insights and Analytics, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are pleased to join the Nielsen One Alpha program to ensure it accurately creates a holistic view of ad performance and content viewership for the industry.”

Nielsen says Nielsen One Alpha will offer the first cross-platform measurement system of its kind that offers both comparability and audience deduplication across linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile. Media buyers and sellers will for the first time have the most holistic view of their ads across consumer delivery systems and platforms in a harmonized and holistic manner—crucial as the linear and digital landscapes continue to rapidly converge. The deduplicated ad measurement metrics account for age and gender information.

“We are pleased to be working with Nielsen to provide insight and feedback regarding Nielsen One and ensure it delivers on its promise of being a truly holistic cross-screen measurement solution,” said Brian Hughes, EVP, Managing Director, Audience Intelligence & Strategy, Magna.

Nielsen has been working to respond to a string of criticisms throughout 2021 of its methodology and ability to capture an accurate picture of viewing in streaming and linear TV.

“All our hard work this past year has positioned us to take this significant step in fundamentally changing the game and providing the industry with what it wants, needs and deserves,” Nielsen COO Karthik Rao said. “The Alpha launch serves as a clear proof point in our ability to deliver and we are working closely with a diverse group of clients on this important step. In fact, Nielsen One will bring together all the intelligence we have to date in order to help clients capitalize on consumers’ rapidly shifting media habits.”