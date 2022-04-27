Nielsen Challenger ISpot Nets $325M Investment From Goldman Sachs – The Hamden Journal

ISpot.tv, a leading challenger to Nielsen for supremacy in the increasingly fraught TV and streaming ratings business, has received a $325 million investment from Goldman Sachs.
“This team has modernized TV measurement and has achieved a lot of groundbreaking innovations for the industry in our first 10 years in business,” said Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot. “As we enter our second decade, the investment and support from Goldman Sachs will help fuel the next generation of innovations and accelerate our ability to be the trusted cross-screen currency of choice.”
“We have been very impressed with iSpot’s world-class data analytics software platform and proprietary systems which have been purpose-built for the increasingly dynamic video measurement space,” said Leonard Seevers, partner and head of media investment for the private equity business in Goldman’s asset management division. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Sean and the iSpot team to drive long-term growth and value creation together.”
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has placedprevious bets on data analytics, software and marketing technology and companies like TransUnion, Innovid, GumGum and HUMAN.
With 350 employees, iSpot is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with regional offices in New York, LA and Tel Aviv. In recent years, iSpot has acquired three other real-time ad measurement companies: Ace Metrix, DRMetrix and Tunity.
Jefferies Group and Luma Partners acted as financial advisors to iSpot, and Fox Rothschild LLP provided legal counsel. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP provided legal counsel to Goldman Sachs.