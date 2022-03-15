Nida Khurshid & Jojo Fleites Join The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and newcomer Jojo Fleites are set as series regulars, the first to be cast, in CW’s The Winchesters drama pilot. The project hails from Supernatural trio Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Glen Winter (Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Khurshid will play Latika Desai. Fiercely intelligent and braver than she believes, Latika Desai is a young hunter-in-training whose research and problem-solving skills help her face her fears in battling dark forces.

Fleites will portray Carlos Cervantez. Easygoing and confident, Carlos is a natural when it comes to fighting demons and a boost of positivity for the team as it takes on more serious threats.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions, as part of their overall deal with WBTV. Chaos Machine produces in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios.

Khurshid, an alum of the Disney Discovers Talent Showcase, has appeared in shows including Station 19 and For The People. She most recently booked a guest star role on Nickelodeon’s Danger Force. She also appeared as the lead character Queen in the short film, Ikarus. She is repped by AEFH and Candu Management.

The Winchesters marks Fleites’ television debut. Fleites’ recent theater credits include Hair, A Chorus Line and Rent. Fleites is repped by Margi Rountree, Ken Melamed and Zach Marlin at Bret Adams Ltd.

