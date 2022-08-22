Nicole Mejia Drama ‘A Place In The Field’ Acquired By Grindstone Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

Shot safely over the course of the pandemic, A Place in the Field follows Army Veteran Gio Scuderi (Green Book’s Don DiPetta) who, after receiving a package and a letter from an old friend, sets out on a journey across the American Southwest to fulfill a promise made long ago during his deployment. The film tackling the issue of PTSD in veterans through a female filmmaker’s lens is billed as a road trip story about loss, friendship, perseverance, and the will to carry on.

DiPetta, Khori Ellis and Bluesmon Del Vecchio wrote the pic, which made its world premiere at the 2022 Santa Barbara Film Festival. DiPetta and Mejia produced alongside Heliya Alam.

“A PLACE IN THE FIELD is a powerful and honest look at the impact of PTSD,” said Grindstone’s Stan Wertlieb. “Nicole Mejia is a real talent – her film honors our veterans as it inspires and touches our hearts.”

Mejia is a Los Angeles-based writer, director and producer who recently was selected as one of the inaugural directing fellows for the Adelante Lab — a television shadowing fellowship created by the Latinx House, in partnership with Netflix, Sundance and Shondaland. Her recently released short film Mancha was awarded the LALIFF/Netflix Fellowship, with her AFI thesis film, My Life Stopped at 15, claiming the ASC Heritage award. The latter film, based on Mejia’s personal story of healing from sexual abuse, is also shortlisted for the Young Director Award.

Originally from Honduras, Mejia is the first in her family to hold a BFA (in theater, from Cornish College of the Arts), as well as an MFA. She attained the latter as part of AFI’s Directing program, where she was awarded the Audi Fellowship for Women.