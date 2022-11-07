Nicole forms – strong onshore flow to increase through the week

Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday.

“This storm then moves into south Florida by mid-week, possibly as a hurricane, and then either to the west coast of Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico. But probably somewhere near the west coast of Florida before it starts to feel the effects of a strong upper-level trough that will pull this storm northward and northeastward. That’s when things get ‘interesting’ for Jacksonville and NE Florida. That’s when we can expect the most direct impacts here at home.”, said Buresh.

Beach erosion, strong winds, flooding, and possibly tornadoes are possible as we feel peak impacts later in the week.

This forecast will change, so be sure to keep listening for updates and follow Talking the Tropics with Mike.

There will be some coastal flooding due to astronomical high tides and the steady onshore wind, and the beaches overall will take a beating. Tropical watches may be issued for parts of Florida later today or tonight.

Life threatening rip currents and dangerous overall marine conditions are likely.

Winds of 15-25 mph at the beaches early in the week will increase to 40+ mph – in gusts but possibly sustained – by mid to late week.

Rainfall will average 4-6″+ along the coast and 1-3″+ inland.

Flooding will be a daily threat at the beaches becoming more significant with each day through the upcoming week. There will also be an astronomical boost due to the full moon phase which begins Tuesday.