Nicole Beharie, Actress From ‘Miss Juneteenth’, Signed By WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of doing double duty this year at Sundance in the movies 892 and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., actress Nicole Beharie has inked with WME.

Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul was snapped up by Focus Features and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions for a theatrical day-and-date release on Peacock later this year. Beharie stars opposite Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in the comedy which follows Trinitie Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church in the wake of a scandal as she attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation.

892 was acquired by Bleecker for late summer theatrical release. The thriller follows the devastating true story of Brian Brown-Easley, a disgruntled Marine veteran who held up an Atlanta Wells Fargo Bank out of desperation to bring attention to his plight after not receiving his monthly disability check of $892. John Boyega, Michael K Williams and Connie Britton also star.

Beharie starred in another Sundance feature in 2020, Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth, which won her critical acclaimed and a Gotham Award win for her performance, as well as an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Her performance was also featured in Time’s ’10 Best Movie Performances of 2020′ list.

Additional feature credits include 42, Shame, American Violet and Monsters And Men.

In TV, she most recently starred in Amazon’s anthology series Solos and the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage opposite Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. She can also be seen in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere and the “Striking Vipers” episode of the hit Netflix series Black Mirror.

Previously, Beharie starred in the FOX supernatural series Sleepy Hollow for three years.

Beharie was previously represented by CAA and ICM. She continues to be represented by attorney John Meigs and The Lede Company.