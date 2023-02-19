Nicolas Cage’s ‘Longlegs’ And Fred Astaire Biopic Sell At EFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear International has closed a raft of international deals on EFM titles Longlegs and Fred & Ginger, we can reveal. The two projects were among the most in-demand with foreign buyers and the deals account for the lion’s share of each film’s budget.

Longlegs, currently in production, will follow FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

The movie has sold to Metropolitan for France, DCM for Germany, Rialto for Australia, DeaPlaneta for Spain, Sun for Latin America and Scanbox for Scandinavia. Black Bear will release in the UK.

It has also sold to Belga for Benelux, TFG for Greece, Cinemundo for Portugal, Fabula for Turkey, Acme for Baltics, Prorom/KinoSwiat for Eastern Europe, PVR for India, PT Prima for Indonesia, Shaw for Singapore, Sahamongkol for Thailand, Forum for Israel, Empire for South Africa, and Pioneer for Philippines. A handful of other territories are in final negotiations.

Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin, the film is being produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group with Cage and his production company Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Chris Ferguson. Cloth, Fred Berger and John Friedberg are executive producers.

Meanwhile, equally in demand has been musical biopic Fred & Ginger, which will star Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley.

Deals have closed with Metropolitan for France, Tobis for Germany, Rai Cinema for Italy, California for Lat Am, Dea Planeta for Spain, Studiocanal for Australia, Elevation for Canada and Mis Label for Scandinavia. Black Bear will release in the UK.

Studiocanal has taken Benelux, Spentzos has Greece, Cinemundo bought Portugal, Fabula was in for Turkey, Acme bought Baltics, Proram took Eastern Europe, PVR bought India, United King took Israel, Empire bought South Africa and Pioneer bit in Philippines. A few deals are still in the works.

The musical will chart the passionate and explosive relationship between Hollywood dance legends, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. 30West (The Triangle Of Sadness) is financing. Jonathan Entwistle will direct from a script by writer Arash Amel with shoot being lined up for later this year.

Producing are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik with Max Minghella, Bell, Qualley, Amel, and Entwistle.