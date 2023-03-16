Nicolas Cage Movie Sets Release With RLJE Films – The Hamden Journal

RLJE Films has snapped up rights to the psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (Mandy) and Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad films), for North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Bringing the film to the AMC Networks business unit was Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Global, which is handling global sales. It’s set for release on July 28.

The film written by Luke Paradise and directed by Yuval Adler (The Operative) watches as a man is forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, finding himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems.

Cage was joined in producing the pic by Alex Lebovici (Barbarian), Allan Ungar (Bandit) and Stuart Manashil (City of Lies). Exec producers included Paradise, Mercuri (Out of the Furnace), David Haring (The Old Way), Marc Goldberg (Final Score), David Sullivan (The Rise of the Krays), Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn (Come Away) and Waylen Lin (Bill & Ted Face the Music).

“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes MANDY – a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” noted RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

In addition to the Sundance-premiering action-horror pic Mandy starring Cage, RLJE Films is best known for distributing titles including Craig Zahler’s breakthrough Western horror Bone Tomahawk starring Kurt Russell, Richard Jenkins, Patrick Wilson and Matthew Fox; David Ayers’s crime actioner The Tax Collector, and the holiday rom-com Christmas with the Campbells, produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley, which stars Brittany Snow and Justin Long.

RLJE has more recently released titles including Tim Sutton’s Taurus starring Colson Baker and Maddie Hassan, and Mo McRae’s directorial debut A Lot of Nothing. Among their other upcoming titles is writer-director Bomani J. Story’s The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, which just world premiered at SXSW.

Sympathy for the Devil’s RLJE Films deal was negotiated between Ward and Capstone.