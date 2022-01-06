Nicolas Cage Expecting Third Baby, His First with Wife Riko Shibata

2021 Gotham Awards

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are adding a little one to their family.

The couple is expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. This is Cage’s third child as he is already dad to sons Kal-El Coppola, 16, and Weston Coppola, 31, from previous relationships.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” adds the rep.

Cage, 57, tied the knot with his wife during a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father’s birthday.

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Step Out for Shopping Trip in New York City

The couple then posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October 2021.

The following month, the pair walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.

Cage and Shibata, 27, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut last July at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig.