Nicolas Cage does not want to be in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Despite Pedro Pascal’s desires, Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or Star Wars universe. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too.

It’s why we asked Pascal at September’s D23 Expo in Anaheim if he was already trying to recruit Cage into the Star Wars universe — specifically into the actor’s hugely popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

Pascal admitted to us that he’d already suggested it. Cage could even be a Mando. He and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa would just have to figure out if he’d be one of the helmeted (perhaps making a stealth Stormtrooper-esque cameo a la Daniel Craig) or be seen in the flesh.

According to Cage, though, Pascal might have to put that bunny back in the box.

“I’m not really down,” Cage answers truthfully in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment promoting his new Western The Old Way.

“I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Cage says his love for all things Star Trek dates back to his childhood, and he’s kept up with the new films starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and company.

“I grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that.”

Sorry Mr. Pascal, but “It’s a fact,” Cage says of his preference for Star Trek.

“I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family.”

The Old Way is now in theaters and premieres on video on demand Friday, Jan. 13. Look for our full interview to come and watch the trailer below.