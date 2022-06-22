Nicolas Batum opting out of Clippers contract

The Clippers re-signed Nicolas Batum last year to a relatively cheap 1+1 Non-Bird Exception contract that looked designed to allow him to get a big raise once the team held his Early Bird Rights this offseason.

Batum is taking the next step in that apparent plan by declining his $3,328,530 player option for next season.

The Clippers can re-sign Batum for the Early Bird Exception (projected to be worth $50 million over four years). That deal projects to have an $11 million starting salary – obviously way more than Batum’s player option salary – plus a multi-year guarantee for the 33-year-old.

Though that’d raise L.A.’s luxury-tax bill even higher, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has proven his willingness to spend to maximize the roster. And Batum maximizes the roster.

Batum is a versatile frontcourt player – someone who can defend multiple positions and even play small-ball center. He fits nicely with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both switching defensively and keeping the ball moving and spotting up to create space offensively.

