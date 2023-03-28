Nico Hoerner signs contract extension with Cubs: report

Hoerner reportedly signs extension with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs went into spring training hoping to ink a contract extension with one of the key members of their core, and they’ve done just that in agreeing to a new deal with second baseman Nico Hoerner, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Hoerner’s new deal will be for three years and will pay him $35 million, buying out his final years of arbitration and his first year of free agency:

Hoerner will now be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Hoerner, who will move to second base after the team signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal, was a first round pick of the Cubs in 2018.

He had a breakout season in 2022 with the Cubs, with 10 home runs, 55 RBI’s and 20 stolen bases while batting .281 for the North Siders.

He is likely penciled in to be the Cubs’ leadoff hitter to start the season thanks to his .333 career on-base percentage.

The Cubs had reportedly been interested in pursuing contract extensions with Hoerner and with outfielder Ian Happ, who is set to hit free agency this winter.

Hoerner’s deal is the first extension the team has agreed to with a player currently under contract since they signed Kyle Hendricks to a four-year deal before the 2020 season.