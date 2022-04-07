Nicklaus, Player and Watson tee off to open 86th Masters

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and newcomer Tom Watson struck ceremonial tee shots Thursday to signal the start of the 86th Masters golf tournament at Augusta National.

Spectators crowded around the first tee for a glimpse of the former Masters champions.

Nicklaus, 82, won a record six green jackets while fellow American Watson, 72, captured two Masters titles and South African Player, 86, took three.

Player went first, followed by Nicklaus and then Watson, who accepted the request to take part starting this year. All received great applause from the crowd.

They met for a group hug and took photos after their work was done.

The late Arnold Palmer had joined Nicklaus and Player for many years in the starters’ role and last year, the late Lee Elder — the first black golfer to compete in the Masters — was among the ceremonial starters.

