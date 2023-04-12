Nicki Minaj To Lead Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’ In Works At Freevee – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj is set to executive produce and star in Lady Danger, a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Alex de Campi, The Hamden Journal has learned.

Alongside Minaj, executive producers also include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson under his G-Unit Film & TV banner, as well as Brian Sher, and Paul Young & Mike Griffin for Make Good Content. Starburns Industries is the animation studio.

Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, the series—set in the year 2075—follows a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.

Jordan’s credits as a writer, director and producer include Disney FairyTale Weddings for Freeform, Big Freedia: Queen Of Bounce for Fuse, Mexican Dynasties for Bravo, and the upcoming Unfiltered: Paris Jackson series for Facebook Watch. He is currently developing scripted projects with Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions, and adapting his digital series Love Handles for HBO.

Roberson completed the Sony Diversity Directors Program and honed her craft by doing shorts and music videos with Columbus Short, Idris Elba, and others. Last year she directed 8 episodes of TV, including multiple episodes of Ambitions and Greenleaf for OWN/ Lionsgate as well as multiple episodes of Bigger and American Soul for BET. Most recently, Roberson was a producer and director on Queens for ABC and is currently slated to direct a block of BMF for Starz/G-Unit. As a writer, Crystle sold her spec pilot Love Handles to HBO with Regina King producing.

Under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms, most notably the hit Starz series Power, which he starred in, executive produced, and directed. As part of his prior deal at Starz, Jackson served as an executive producer in the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, and the most recently announced projects in development: three BMF spinoffs, and the British boxing drama Fightland. Jackson is represented by APA and attorney Steve Savva.