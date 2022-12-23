Nicki Micheaux Sets Cast For First Feature ‘Summer Of Violence’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jahking Guillory (Black Lightning), Pedro Correa (The Middle) and Damon Gupton (Babylon) will topline Summer of Violence — the first feature written and directed by actress Nicki Micheaux (Lincoln Heights), which has wrapped production.

Summer of Violence is a coming-of-age pic, emerging from Micheaux’s time with the Sundance Writing Collab, which was shot in Colorado. The film from Three60 Films follows a young college grad, Naomi (Inez), who turns down law school to pursue poetry, despite her father’s objections. She subsequently struggles to survive in 1993 Denver, after being cut off by her father during a period of violent crime in the city known as the Summer of Violence. Guillory plays Naomi’s artist friend, Frank, with Correa as her boyfriend Richie, and Gupton as her father, Thomas.

Micheaux is producing the pic with her production company partner, Johnny Wimbrey, as well as Efuru Flowers (Slow Pulse) and Sean Riggs (Lazarus).

Inez has been seen on The Sex Lives of College Girls, as well as assorted shorts and the series The David Project from Screenland Entertainment Productions.

Guillory is best known for his work on such series as Black Lightning, Insecure, On My Block and The Chi, among others. His feature credits include Smartass with Joey King and Justin Tipping’s acclaimed indie, Kicks.

Correa’s credits include Peter Farrelly’s recent Apple film The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, among other projects.

Gupton starred as Bill Henderson in The CW’s Black Lightning and has also been recently been seen on series like Super Pumped, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, The Comey Rule and Dirty John, among others. He can currently be seen in Damien Chazelle’s just-released old Hollywood epic Babylon for Paramount, having previously appeared in the filmmaker’s titles La La Land and Whiplash, and will also soon be seen in the series The Big Door Prize from Apple and Skydance.

Micheaux is best known in the acting arena for appearances on such series as In the Dark, Shameless, Good Trouble, S.W.A.T., Colony, Veep, Animal Kingdom, Lincoln Heights and The Shield, among many other projects. She previously wrote, directed, exec produced and starred in the short film Veil, also exec producing the feature Final Promises.

Micheaux is repped by Singular Talent and Stride Management; Inez by Underground Films; Guillory by Innovative Artists and MJMG; Correa by Paradigm and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; and Gupton by SMS Talent and Brookside Artist Management.