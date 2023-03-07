Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Grows Audience By 40% – The Hamden Journal

The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards made quite a splash for Nickelodeon.

Saturday’s simulcast drew 3.1M viewers across linear and digital platforms, which is up 40% over last year, according to Nickelodeon. On cable alone, the telecast gathered an audience of 637,000, which ranked as the top cable telecast among kids 2-11, kids 6-11, and tweens 9-14.

The awards show also drove its fair share of co-viewing. It was the highest co-viewed Kids’ Choice Awards since 2017, with 54% of adults 18-49 (which is the key entertainment programming demo among advertisers) watching with kids 2-11.

Saturday’s show marked the biggest live production of the show in three years, and it ranked as the most social Kids & Family telecast year to date.

Across social platforms, Kids Choice Awards content has driven nearly 180M views and 25M engagements across owned, talent & influencer posts. More than 102M votes were cast globally across this year’s categories, according to Nickelodeon.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, who also was named Favorite Female Creator, the show aired live on Nick from L.A’s Microsoft Theater. Highlights included Awkwafina and Halle Bailey sliming their The Little Mermaid co-star Melissa McCarthy in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of Slime, and a performance of “California Breeze,” by Lil Baby, from his chart-topping third studio album, It’s Only Me, joined by his kids.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was named Favorite Movie at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight. Other big winners include Wednesday as Favorite Family TV Show, and its star Jenna Ortega as Favorite Female TV Star (Family), along with kid-fave SpongeBob Squarepants as Favorite Animated Show and Stranger Things alum Millie Brown Brown, who scored the Favorite Movie Actress award for Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder landed the top Favorite Kids TV Show honor. See the full list here.