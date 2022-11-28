Nickelodeon ‘Rock Island Mysteries’ Creators Forging Feature – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s Rock Island Mysteries creators Matt Cooke and Vince Lund are forging an animated feature with UK indie Threewise Entertainment and a groundbreaking training initiative.

The pair have tied with Threewise Founder Michael Ford on the as-yet-untitled feature, which will evoke classics such as Gremlins, Attack the Block and Goosebumps and is being pitched to buyers.

Based on an original idea by Ford and written by Cooke and Lund, the live action/digital mo-cap feature will tackle real-world issues affecting millions of modern youngsters.

Alongside BOA Stage & Screen Production Academy, Ford’s Threewise will offer up to 80 trainees from the academy the opportunity to work on the feature when it shoots next summer, giving them the chance to secure their first industry production credits in an industry where it can be hard to get a foot on the ladder. BOA Stage and Screen mirrors the structure of a film studio by bringing together multiple disciplines for 16 to 19 year olds.

“As a kids and family indie we want to create authentic content with, not just for, young audiences,” said Ford. “We believe this is critical to ensuring our productions remain relevant and engaging.”

Cooke and Lund most recently created Rock Island Mysteries, the Network 10/Nickelodeon Australian teen comedy following a group of friends who explore the eponymous island, which is produced in partnership with Fremantle Australia.