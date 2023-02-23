Nick Smith Jr. takes Arkansas to different level

HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Jackson Collier bring you the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast. The guys talk about Arkansas’ dominant wins over Florida and Georgia, Nick Smith Jr. hitting his stride, current metrics and potential outcomes in the final three games of the regular season.

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:

[email protected]

(404) 973-9901

www.myperfectfranchise.net