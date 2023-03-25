Nick Saban says ‘wrong place, wrong time’ comment had nothing to do with Nate Oats

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he was not referencing men’s basketball coach Nate Oats when addressing the suspension of one of his players.

Tony Mitchell, a defensive back on the football team, was arrested and charged with marijuana possession and intent to sell/distribute after the car he was driving was found to have 226 grams of marijuana in it. When asked about the situation, Saban said Monday there was “no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

That quote quickly made the rounds on social media as many wondered whether Saban was referencing a now-infamous statement Oats made in February. Oats told reporters that star basketball player Brandon Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time” after it was revealed that Miller was at the scene of the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder in Harris’ death as Miles’ gun was allegedly used by Michael Davis in the shooting. And according to police testimony from the same day as Oats’ remark, Miller allegedly delivered the gun to Miles before the shooting. Later on, Oats called his remarks “unfortunate” and said they “came across poorly.”

Miller’s attorney said that Miller did not touch the gun and was “not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis.” Miller has not been charged with a crime, is considered a witness in the case. Alabama has chosen not to discipline him for his role.

At Alabama’s pro day Thursday, Saban was asked if he had anything to clarify from his Monday news conference. The coach said there was nothing to clarify and that what he said had nothing to do with Oats.

“I don’t watch basketball coaches’ press conferences. How many years have I been coaching? Never watched one. Never listen to what other people say,” Saban said per Al.com. “That was strictly about our program and what we do. It had nothing to do with anybody else. I don’t make any comments about anybody else. We hope the basketball team does really, really well.”

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with athletic director Greg Byrne, right, while watching Alabama play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Oats: Saban ‘tremendously supportive’ of basketball program

Oats was also asked about the situation Thursday, a day before his team takes on San Diego State in the Sweet 16 in Louisville. Oats said he and Saban have spoken and there’s no issue.

“He and I talked that night. I didn’t take it that way at all. I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach,” Oats said. “He has been tremendously supportive of our program since we got here. He says it all the time. He wants the entire athletic department to do well.”

Saban stopped by the basketball team’s practice before they left for Louisville on Wednesday.

“He has been at multiple games this year. He came yesterday to speak to the team,” Oats said. “He was good. Players loved it. He and I have got a great relationship, and I’m really thankful for the support that he has given us and continues to give us with the basketball program at Alabama.”

Saban made the comments about Mitchell on Monday after a spring practice.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions; there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Saban said. “Gotta be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around, what you do and who you associate with and the situations you put yourself in. It is what it is but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

Mitchell has been suspended from all team activities.