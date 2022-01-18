Nick Saban, Jerry West back election bill but not killing filibuster

Legendary University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was one of five prominent sports figures who co-signed a letter to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) expressing support for the Freedom to Vote Act — but later clarified that he did not support scrapping or softening the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster.

The Jan. 13 letter was signed by Saban, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and three others with ties to West Virginia: basketball great Jerry West, former Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley and former West Virginia University athletic director Oliver Luck.

“We strongly support urgently needed legislation that will protect both the rights of voters and the integrity of outcomes in all Federal elections,” the letter reads.

“The Freedom to Vote Act, which you sponsored with Committee Chair Senator [Amy] Klobuchar and other colleagues, effectively addressed these goals,” the five told Manchin. “Now we also support your leadership in shaping legislation to secure our democracy by protecting election integrity, principled Presidential transitions and our national security during transitions.”

Nick Saban and Jerry West

Paul Tagliabue, Darryl Talley and Oliver Luck

The letter mirrored language used by President Biden and other top Democrats in recent weeks, arguing that election laws enacted in roughly 20 states “restrict voting access and allow local officials or state legislatures to interfere inappropriately with Federal election outcomes.”

“[D]emocracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted,” the missive added.

The letter was made public Tuesday morning. Hours later, CNN reported that Saban had insisted on adding a footnote to the letter, which read: “Coach Saban is not in favor of getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate. He believes this will destroy the checks and balances we must have in our democracy.

Saban

“The others signing this letter take no position on this aspect of Senate policies,” the footnote concluded.

The letter comes as Senate Democrats force a debate over two sweeping federal election bills ahead of a vote on whether to change the chamber’s rules and allow the bills to be passed by a simple majority.

However, Manchin and fellow moderate Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have repeatedly voiced opposition to such a move, pointing out that it could lead to further national division. With the Senate split 50-50, any rule change vote is destined to fail without their support.

Saban, who was born and raised in West Virginia, appeared in a political ad for Manchin during the senator’s 2018 Senate re-election campaign.

“Joe and I grew up together in West Virginia and he never forgets where he came from,” the seven-time national championship winner said in the ad, according to AL.com. “I don’t have a better friend or know a better person than Joe Manchin.”

Two years later, Saban took part in a Black Lives Matter march that included hundreds of the University of Alabama’s athletes, coaches and staff.

Manchin

However, he took a step back from politics that same year, saying he would not endorse any candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

“We’ve have — had several voter registration education programs here recently,” Saban said during a news conference.

“And I know it’s kind of out there that — I can tell you we’re not endorsing any candidates,” he added. “I’ve never endorsed a candidate, nor will I ever endorse a candidate or get involved in politics in any way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s my place.”