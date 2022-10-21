Nick Robertson bails out Leafs after more video review drama

Nick Robertson had a lot to celebrate in the Leafs’ win over the Stars on Thursday. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)

No one in the world feels better than Nick Robertson right now.

Ever since the young Toronto Maple Leafs winger made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 postseason at 18 years of age, he has had pressure to make the next jump and cement a full-time role in the NHL. After some domination in the AHL, and some unfruitful call-ups to the Leafs, he finally had his statement game two seasons later and was able to put the entire team on his back in Toronto’s 3-2 win over the Stars Thursday night.

With his parents in the stands and his brother Jason on the opposing bench, Robertson scored the overtime winner on a give-and-go with Auston Matthews after breaking up a 2-on-1 at the other end of the ice moments prior.

It was the second goal of the game for Robertson, who showed off his impressive shot to put the Leafs up 2-1 early in the third period.

Leafs have another video review go against them

Robertson’s heroics were dramatic enough on their own, but they were particularly elating after the Leafs had yet another video review go against them midway through the third period.

With the Leafs holding on to a one-goal lead, Stars centre Tyler Seguin scored the equalizer while making contact with both Mitch Marner and goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was sent flying backwards into his net. The referee on the ice immediately waved off the goal citing incidental contact with the goalie.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer immediately challenged the play, and after a lengthy review the officials determined that Marner caused the contact with Samsonov and reversed the call to square the game at two apiece.

It was the second time in as many games the Leafs had a video review go against them. In Monday’s controversial loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the Leafs had a last-minute goal called off after Morgan Rielly’s play to keep the puck in at the blue line was deemed a hand pass.

Frustrations boiled over on Thursday for GM Kyle Dubas, who vehemently disagreed with the decision, gifting hockey fans one of the best memes of the season.

Robertson’s big night provided some much-needed relief in what has been a shaky, drama-filled week for the Leafs. It was also a big statement from Robertson, who didn’t make the team out of training camp despite being one of the standout players due to Toronto’s cap constraints. He was called up Sunday after the Leafs opened up some cap room by putting goaltender Matt Murray on the long-term injured reserve.

Whether he’s here to stay for the rest of the season, Robertson at least earned himself another shot to prove himself when the Leafs take on the Jets Saturday night in Winnipeg.

