Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally & David Cross Cast – The Hamden Journal

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Nick Cross has joined the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix’s superhero drama series The Umbrella Academy.

Real-life husband and wife Offerman and Mullally will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.

Cross will play Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. As previously announced, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles.

Steve Blackman will return to close out the series as Executive Producer, along with EPs Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

Parks and Rec alum Offerman is already getting Emmy buzz for his role as hardened survivalist Bill on HBO’s hit series The Last Of Us, based on the widely popular PlayStation video game.

Former Will & Grace star Mullally can currently be seen in Starz’s Party Down and will next be seen in Percy Jackson & The Olympians on Disney+.

Cross most recently teamed with Bob Odenkirk to develop Guru Nation, a docu-style comedy for Paramount+. His recent TV credits include Station Eleven and What We Do in the Shadows.