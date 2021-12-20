Nick Mullens-led Cleveland Browns comeback spoiled as Raiders win on Daniel Carlson FG

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) boots a 48-yard winning field goal on the final play against the Browns, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

A COVID-19 outbreak created a week unlike any other for the Cleveland Browns as they got ready for their Week 15 game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It ended with a crushing loss all so familiar to the franchise and Browns fans — a field goal on the game’s final play lifted the Raiders to the 16-14 victory to seriously damage Cleveland’s playoff hopes in the AFC. Instead of sitting fourth in the AFC, and leading the division, the Browns are 12th in the conference. Seven teams make the playoffs.

The NFL postponed the game from Saturday to Monday — one of three Week 15 games the league pushed back to either Monday or Tuesday. Instead of moving into a three-way tie atop the AFC North with the Bengals (8-6) and Ravens (8-6), the Browns are now fourth in the four-team division. Coming off their 24-22 win over the Ravens a week ago, the Browns again were unable to win consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2-4.

Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) walks off the field as the Raiders celebrate after beating the Browns on a last-second field goal in Cleveland, Dec. 20, 2021.

The Raiders entered having lost five of their last six. They were routed 48-9 by the Chiefs a week ago. But at 7-7, same as the Browns, the Raiders kept themselves in the hunt. Here’s a look at the AFC North standngs and how the game unfolded throughout Monday evening.

Updated AFC North Standings

Bengals … 8-6

Ravens …. 8-6

Steelers … 7-6-1

Browns …. 7-7

Daniel Carlson field goal beats the Browns

Daniel Carlson hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired for the Raiders win — hitting the kick moments after the Browns called a timeout before he made a kick that didn’t count because of the timeout.

The 16-14 Raiders win featured three field goal by Carlson and spoiled a comeback by the Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and holder A.J. Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson kicked the game-winning field goal as Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) walks off the field during the fourth quarter in Cleveland, Dec. 20, 2021.

Greedy Williams steps up for Browns

The Browns defense came up with their second turnover of the second half, as cornerback Greedy Williams intercepted an overthrow by Derek Carr on deep ball down the middle of the field. The interception at the Cleveland 16 was returned 7 yards by Williams with 2:59 left.

The Browns, though, could not get a first down following the turnover. Nick Chubb was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-3 run to the right with two minutes left.

Story continues

The Raiders got the ball back at their own 29 with 1:50 left and no timeouts following the Browns punt.

Nick Mullens, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Harrison Bryant ignite Browns offense to take the lead

Nick Mullens threw his first TD pass as a Browns quarterback, and it was a memorable one. It helped them take the lead late in the fourth quarter and came on a fourth down. On the fourth-and-5 play from the 6, Mullens bought some time with a short scramble to his left and then tossed a 6-yard TD pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.

Following the PAT by Chase McLaughlin, the Browns lead 14-13 with 3:45 left.

It was the fourth clutch completion by Mullens on the drive. He connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones for 11 yards on a third-and-8 to the Raiders 11 and for 25 yards on third-and-3 to the Raiders 36. Mullens also had a third-and-short completion to Bryant earlier in the drive to get it rolling.

Browns-Raiders injuries: Browns defensive end Takk McKinley carted off field in third quarter vs. Raiders

Raiders increase their lead to 13-7; Myles Garrett limps off field, returns

Daniel Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal with 14:46 left in the fourth quarter to push the Raiders lead to 13-7, as they answered a Browns touchdown with a scoring drive of their own. On the third-down play ahead of the field goal, Pro Bowl Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field. He eventually went to the medical tent, but did not miss a play.

After a quick three-and-out by the Browns offense, Garrett was back on the field.

Nick Chubb touchdown gets Browns on the scoreboard

The Browns quickly took advantage of the first turnover of the game, with Nick Chubb scoring on a 4-yard run to the left on a third-and-goal with 4:33 left in the third. Chubb’s 24-yard run around the left end put the Browns at the Raiders 6. Two plays later, he scored to cap the six-play, 47-yard drive.

The Raiders lead 10-7.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah produces first big play for the Browns

A strip sack of Derek Carr by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has given the Browns a much needed big play. Porter Gustin recovered it at the Raiders 47 with 7:21 left in the third.

The Browns followed up the fumble recovery with a 13-yard screen pass to tight end David Njoku to put them at 34. That equaled their longest offensive play of the day to that point — setting the stage for a couple big plays from Nick Chubb to get the Browns into the end zone.

Browns miss chance to cut into Raiders lead on final play of the first half

Chase McLaughlin missed a 47-yard field goal attempt for the Browns as time expired in the first half, keeping the Raiders ahead 10-0. McLaughlin has missed six of his last 11 field goal tries, after opening the season 10-for-10 on field goals.

The Raiders outgained the Browns 178 to 84 in the half. Browns picked up three of their five first-half first downs on their final drive. Nick Mullens, in his first start as the Browns QB, was 12-of-18 for 72 yards. The Browns running game was virtually non-existent. They have 12 yards on seven carries. Nick Chubb carried just six times for 14 yards.

The Raiders ran the ball 14 times for 70 yards. Derek Carr was 13-of-18 passing for 108 yards.

Raiders add to their lead

Las Vegas leads 10-0 after Daniel Carlson hit a 24-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the half. The Raiders used 13 plays to drive 56 yards in 5:18.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Big drop by Donovan Peoples-Jones, clutch punt by Dustin Colquitt for Browns; missed opportunity for Raiders

The Browns took their first deep shot with Nick Mullens at QB on their second possession, and it looked like a good one. Mullens threw deep down the right sideline off play action after rolling to his right, hitting Donovan Peoples-Jones in the hands. Peoples-Jones, though, could not hang on to the ball near the Raiders 25. Two plays later, Dustin Colquitt came through with a 51-yard punt to pin the Raiders at their own 4.

The Browns defense, though, couldn’t keep them pinned. A 46-yard penalty for pass interference against Browns defensive back M.J. Stewart put the Raiders into Cleveland territory. The Raiders then ruined their own drive with a holding penalty and fumble they recovered after a loss.

Cleveland did nothing with its ensuing possession —a three-and-out. The Browns have 44 total yards on 14 plays and two first downs through their first three possessions.

Derek Carr opens game with hot hand for the Raiders, who take early lead

Bryan Edwards caught a TD pass from Derek Carr to help the Raiders take the 7-0 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter. Carr went 8-for-8 for 77 yards throwing the ball on the 11-play drive, which was Las Vegas’ first possession of the game.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during Monday’s NFL game in Cleveland.

Nick Mullens makes first Browns start, as Cleveland opens with the ball

Nick Mullens got off to a nice start throwing the ball. He hit three quick, short passes on his first three attempts — including on third-and-1 to David Njoku to pick up a first down. The drive blew up, though, thanks to a penalty and a loss on a running play to play Nick Chubb, which the Raiders sniffed out. Faced with third-and-16, the Browns played it safe with a draw play that went nowhere, followed by a punt.

The Browns are minus 22 players on the COVID-19 list for Monday’s game, and at least nine of those 22 are considered starters.

Pro Bowl Browns guard Joel Bitonio starts at left tackle

One regular Browns starter Joe Bitonio was in the lineup as usual Monday. What was different for the Pro Bowl guard was the position — left tackle. The Browns top three tackles are all out with either COVID-19 or an injury, resulting in Bitonio moving outside to tackle. Bitonio was selected to yet another Pro Bowl this season, with the news being revealed before Monday’s game.

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield out, John Johnson III back, Nick Mullens set to start as Browns QB

It’s been a busy few hours for the Browns leading up this evening’s game with the Raiders. Here’s the latest headlines:

Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak latest: Kevin Stefanski won’t coach Browns vs. Raiders due to COVID-19

Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak latest: Browns activate John Johnson III from COVID-19 list; Nick Mullens will start at quarterback against Raiders

Browns Pro Bowl selections: Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb headline Browns’ five Pro Bowl selections

Who is Nick Mullens: Cleveland Browns QB Nick Mullens is next to Patrick Mahomes, Brett Favre in the record book

Browns Week 15 Depth Chart: Cleveland Browns depth chart: Baker Mayfield out against Raiders. Here’s who is off COVID list

How to watch the Browns game today

Game time: 5 p.m. ET, Monday, Dec. 20

Where: Cleveland

TV: WOIO CBS, NFL Network

Online livestream: Stream the NFL on CBS with CBS All Access! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long. Browns games also are live (to in-market fans only) on the official Browns iOS Mobile App.

Browns vs. Raiders betting odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Money line: Raiders +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Browns -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +2.5 (+110) | Browns -2.5 (-133)

Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

More Browns, Raiders News

Myles Garrett news: Myles Garrett seeks special outing Monday with shorthanded Browns a win away from first place in AFC North

Baker Mayfield/COVID-19 update: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield still asymptomatic, hopes to test negative for COVID-19 and play Monday

Browns COVID-19 outbreak: Which Cleveland Browns are out with COVID-19 as they prepare for Las Vegas Raiders?

Carl Nassib news: Former Brown Carl Nassib, first active gay NFL player, returns to play Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller news: Browns activate Wyatt Teller from COVID-19 list in time to face Raiders

Cleveland Browns analysis: If Browns lose, blame them for missed opportunities that enhanced dire COVID-19 straits

Nick Mullens news: ‘If you’re in this room, we believe in you’: Browns quarterback Nick Mullens preps for big career opportunity

Cleveland Browns news: Browns notebook – Anthony Schwartz cleared from concussion protocol, questionable for Raiders

Browns COVID-19 news: Browns COVID-19 outbreak – Linebackers Mack Wilson Sr., Tony Fields II test positive

David Njoku news: Browns notebook – Tight end David Njoku activated from reserve/COVID-19 list for Raiders game

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Replay: Las Vegas Raiders beat Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 15