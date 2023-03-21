Nick Lachey Won’t Be Charged with Battery After Clash with Photographer, Attending Anger Management Classes

The Love Is Blind co-host previously said he “clearly overreacted” to the situation, which took place in March 2022

Nick Lachey is attending both anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following a public clash with a paparazza last year.

The Love Is Blind co-host, 49, is taking part in a prefiling diversion program, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

The Daily Mail first reported the news. A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Participation in the program comes after Lachey reached into a photographer’s car in March 2022 and tried to grab her phone out of her hands after he spotted her taking a picture of him.

The 98 Degrees singer addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after it happened, and said he’d been “harassed” while walking back to his hotel after getting dinner with wife Vanessa Lachey and a friend.

“I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal,” he wrote at the time. “Stupid of me. Done.”

He later added: “However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.”

Video of the incident was published on TMZ in March 2022, and showed Lachey reaching into the woman’s car and trying to grab her phone out of her hands.

After he walked away, the photographer rolled down her window and asked what he was “so mad for,” which prompted him to turn back around, the outlet reported. When he noticed she was filming, he reached into the car and tried to grab her phone, then laughed and stuck his tongue out before walking away to join Vanessa and their friend.

