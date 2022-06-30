Nick Kyrgios stays cool to produce serving masterclass and ease into Wimbledon third round

nick kyrgios vs filip krajinovic live wimbledon 2022 latest updates – AFP

Nick Kyrgios hit 24 aces and 49 winners as he comprehensively dispatched Queen’s Club runner-up Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

02:16 PM

World class Kyrgios

That has to be one of the best performances of the championship so far. When Kyrgios keeps his cool he is brilliant to watch and a major danger to everyone in the draw.

02:09 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

More errors from the racket of Krajinovic and that gives Kyrgios a match point.

GAME>SET>MATCH KYRGIOS. The Australian takes the match with a backhand winner down the line.

02:02 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 6-3, 5-1 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

A rare Kyrgios double fault, 30-15. And he duly responds with an ace, 40-15.

And another to hold. Superb.

02:00 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 6-3, 4-1 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Outrageous forehand on the run by Kyrgios, 15-15. Nice serve and volley by Krajinovic and he finishes with volley winner.

TWEENER ALERT. Kyrgios hits a shot between his legs but Krajinovic is there to put away the volley.

01:57 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 6-3, 4-0 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Kyrgios strolls through another service game, holding to 15. If he brings this level of quality every match, he will be very tough to stop.

Krajinovic is on his way out of Wimbledon.

01:53 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 6-3, 3-0 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Krajinovic tamely volley into the net, 0-30. His head is gone here. Kyrgios backhand pass, three break points.

Krajinovic completely crumbles as he puts a forehand into the net. It is one way traffic at the moment.

01:51 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 6-3, 2-0 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

First bit of danger on the Kyrgios service as he slips to 0-30. He responds with back-to-back aces.

And an ace down the T allows him to hold. Krajinovic looks on ruefully.

01:47 PM

Third Set: Kyrgios* 6-2, 6-3, 1-0 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Kyrgios forehand winner as Krajinovic tries to serve and volley, 15-30. Break point Kyrgios as Krajinovic nets a defensive backhand.

Krajinovic saves it when Kyrgios goes long with his return. Krajinovic volleys into the net, second break point.

Kyrgios forehand into net, deuce. Third break point as Kyrgios makes the backhand pass. Another missed return by the Australian.

Krajinovic backhand slice drifts long after a couple of close calls on previous shots, break point.

Krajinovic nets a smash after great hustle by Kyrgios. Kyrgios grafted and earned that break of serve.

01:38 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 6-3 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Kyrgios ace, 30-15. That was his 15th of the match.

Two set points as Kyrgios crashes down another first serve. Kyrgios misreads Krajinovic’s return which drops on the baseline, 40-30.

No bother, Kyrgios just hammers his 16th ace of the set to win it.

01:35 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 5-3 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Backhand return by Kyrgios catches the baseline, great shot, 40-30. But Krajinovic holds to make Kyrgios have to serve the set out.

He’s had no problems so far…

01:32 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 5-2 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Kyrgios goes at a spectator for coughing in his serving motion. First strop of the day.

Second serve ace by Kyrgios, 40-30. And he holds with a backhand winner down the line.

01:29 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 4-2 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Break point Kyrgios as he steps in and whips a forehand winner into the corner, 30-40. Well saved by Krajinovic as he goes on the attack with his forehand.

Krajinovic escapes to keep himself in the set.

01:23 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 4-1 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Getting repetitive to say it but more aces from Kyrgios equals another love hold.

It has been a serving clinic from the Aussie today.

01:21 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 3-1 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

First loose game by Kyrgios and that enables Krajinovic to hold to love. The Serbian puffs his cheeks at his support box.

He looks a bit lost out there.

01:20 PM

Kyrgios 6-2, 3-0 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

The Kyrgios steam train rolls on as he holds to 15. This match has only been going for 40 minutes.

01:16 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2, 2-0 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Great defense and hustle from Kyrgios and he passes Krajinovic with a forehand on the run, three break points.

Krajinovic saves the first with a forehand winner. ‘Too good’, Kyrgios says.

Krajinovic saves the second with a nice drop shot with Kyrgios can’t get back into play.

And the third when Kyrgios puts a forehand into the tramlines. Deuce. Missed opportunity there.

Krajinovic serves and volleys but Kyrgios reads it and lifts a lob over his man. Brilliant. Break point.

One of the longest rallies of the match, both men going at it but Krajinovic blinks first with a forehand into the net.

Kyrgios breaks!

01:09 PM

Second Set: Kyrgios 6-2, 1-0 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Kyrgios has been untouchable on serve so far. Another ace makes it 30-0 and he holds with another ace down the T.

Krajinovic has no idea where Kyrgios’ serve is going.

01:06 PM

Kyrgios* 6-2 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Sumptuous drop shot by Kyrgios to bring up set point. It’s saved by Krajinovic after he drills a backhand down the line, deuce.

Kyrgios steps in and unloads on a forehand for a winner, second set point. Krajinovic double fault and Kyrgios breaks to claim the set.

He has been very good today.

12:58 PM

Kyrgios 5-2 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Yet another ace moves Kyrgios to 40-0. And he holds when a big serve down the T is returned long by Krajinovic.

12:57 PM

Kyrgios* 4-2 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

More struggles on serve for Krajinovic as he falls to 0-30 again but he recovers to hold after finding his first serve.

Can he make inroads on Kyrgios’ serve though?

12:52 PM

Kyrgios 4-1 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Phenomenal serving by Kyrgios in these early stages. Giving him plenty of free points and he is rattling through them.

Another ace see him hold.

12:51 PM

Kyrgios* 3-1 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Krajinovic slips to 0-30 but he responds with an ace. Kyrgios then nets a forehand, 30-30.

Krajinovic double fault, deuce. Krajinovic holds to get on the board.

12:48 PM

Kyrgios 3-0 Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Perfect service game by Kyrgios as he holds to love to consolidate the break. He seems switched on and focused today.

Wimbledon – TELEGRAPH

12:47 PM

Kyrgios* 2-0 Krajinovic (denotes next server)

Kyrgios is getting plenty of support from his box behind him as he hustles to stay in the rally and Krajinovic misses with a forehand, 30-40.

Krajinovic forehand into the tramlines is out. He challenges a forehand from Kyrgios before his own miss. Hawkeye shows it was out. Kyrgios quite rightly says to the umpire that the Serbian should not have been allowed to challenge.

“You can’t challenge that late”, he says.

12:41 PM

First Set: Nick Kyrgios 1-0 Filip Krajinovic* (denotes next server)

Silky start by Kyrgios as he hits a drop shot winner, drop volley winner and an ace to win the opening game.

We are in for a show today.

12:38 PM

Man hit!

The players are warming up and practising serves. One by Kyrgios catches Krajinovic and draws ‘oooooh’ from the rapidly developing crowd.

12:32 PM

Here we go!

Filip Krajinovic walks onto court and is eventually followed on by Nick Kyrgios.

He does what he wants that lad!

12:05 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage of Nick Kyrgios vs Filip Krajinovic in the second round of Wimbledon 2022.

The controversial Australian overcame Britain’s Paul Jubb in a feisty first-round clash which was watched by Telegraph Sport’s chief sports writer Oliver Brown:

Spending three hours in Nick Kyrgios’ company on Court No 3 was akin to being trapped in a room with a profane Australian version of Alan Bennett as he wove all life’s frustrations, both real and imagined, into an endless monologue of rage. Whether it was the spectators, the officials, or simply a butterfly fluttering its wings in the next postal district, he somehow turned a first-round match against a British wildcard into a baroque diatribe against all the injustices of the universe.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Kyrgios gets from the crowd today after he admitted deliberately spitting towards a fan he accused of “disrespecting” him in his first-round win – and then railed against the tennis authorities for doing “nothing” about relentless “racism”.

“A lot of disrespect was being thrown today from the crowds,” the Australian said. “Pure disrespect… Spectators in general think there’s just no line there anymore.

“You can just bash someone on social media and there’s no real consequence. Now, whether it’s racial abuse or just disrespect, it’s acceptable. My brother has alopecia, and they joke about him being a cancer patient.”

Asked if he spat towards a fan, Kyrgios said: “Of one of the people disrespecting me? Yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”

We will have game-by-game updates for this match which is due on court at the conclusion of the clash between Paula Badosa Gibert and Irina Maria Bara.

Elsewhere, our rolling Wimbledon day four blog continues with updates from across SW19, including a host of British players including Katie Boulter, who is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova, as well as Jack Draper and Heather Watson.