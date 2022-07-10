Nick Kyrgios faces Novak Djokovic on Centre Court

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest – REUTERS

12:43 PM

Quite the turnaround for Kyrgios

12:30 PM

The stage awaits

Good afternoon and welcome for the final time this year to live coverage from Wimbledon.

It is men’s final day with Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios for the right to lift the trophy. Two years ago, this match would have been billed as a grudge match but now there is something of a ‘bromance’ between them.

Kyrgios said: “We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

“I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that’s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you…

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, Hopefully I’ll see you Sunday.”

If you had said at the start of the year that Djokovic would not win a grand slam in 2022, you would have been laughed out of the room. But defeat today for the Serbian would make that a reality after he missed the Australian Open due to his deportation, a loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and the likelihood of his vaccination stance meaning he cannot enter America for the US Open in August.

For Kyrgios, he has reached a major final for the first time in his incident packed career. His place was sealed when an abdominal injury meant Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, Djokovic is not surprised the Australian has reached the final.

He said: “These are the occasions where he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it’s also not surprise for me that he’s there.

“Honestly, as a tennis fan, I’m glad that he’s in the finals because he’s got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

“Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be.”