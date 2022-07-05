Nick Kyrgios Faces Common Assault Charge In Australia – The Hamden Journal

Volatile and always headline-making, tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ combustible period at Wimbledon now includes a common assault charge in his home country Australia.

The 27-year-old, who is in the quarter finals of the UK Grand Slam tournament, has been charged over an incident in December 2021. He is due to appear at the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court in Canberra on August 2.

According to Australian news outlet The Canberra Times, he has been summoned after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend Chiara Passari by grabbing her. His barrister, Jason Moffett from Key Chambers, told the paper: “It’s in the context of a domestic relationship. The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.”

Moffett said Krygios would make a more detailed media statement at a later date.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years.

Kyrgios is due to play Cristian Garin for a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon, where he has been a main attraction for his skillful play, on-court outbursts and tetchy media appearances.