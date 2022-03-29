Nick Kyrgios calls umpire an ‘absolute clown’ after being docked a game during Miami Open loss

Nick Kyrgios of Australia argues with ATP chair umpire Carlos Bernardes of Brazil during the first set in his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. – GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios left the court with a verbal volley at chair umpire Carlos Bernardes – whom he described as an “absolute clown” – after being docked a point and then a game for his unruly behaviour in Miami.

Having won his first grand-slam title in the doubles event at January’s Australian Open, Kyrgios said at the weekend that he was “at peace on and off the court”. But this was a reversion to the mean, as Kyrgios chuntered and acted up all the way through his 7-6, 6-3 defeat at the hands of Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

His discontent began with grumbles about the speed of the Grandstand court – Miami’s second-string arena – which he described as completely different to the main stadium. And then it developed from there.

One significant moment came when Bernardes’s walkie-talkie suddenly erupted in a loud squawk in the middle of a first-set rally, forcing the point to be replayed. Kyrgios turned to the stands with his arms wide and said “You wonder why no-one watches this sport – it’s a laughing stock!”

Kyrgios also picked up a warning for audible obscenity in the middle of the first set, which became a point penalty when Bernardes again stepped in during the ensuing tie-break to hand out a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. The issue seemed to be that Kyrgios was talking to his entourage, and Bernardes felt that he was being critical of the umpiring.

With Sinner leading the tie-break 5-3 at this moment, the point penalty made it 6-3, and Kyrgios then double-faulted to give up the set. He spent the break between the sets further castigating Bernardes and then whacking his racket repeatedly into his own bag. According to the escalating series of penalties laid down by the tennis rulebook, this was bound to earn him a game penalty, which duly arrived to leave him starting the second set already 1-0 down.

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) smashes his racquet at the end of the first set after being assessed a point penalty against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) in a fourth round men’s singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. – Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrgios competed more strongly than might have been expected during the second set, given the circumstances, but he did continue to argue with Bernardes and also turned to Telegraph Sport at courtside at one stage to suggest that we should “write about the umpires and how s— they are.”

Story continues

It is only five days since Kyrgios was fined $25,000 for tossing his racket at the conclusion of his loss to Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells. He is being followed around all season by the Netflix camera team who are recording tennis’s answer to Formula One’s Drive to Survive. They will have plenty of material to work with.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie struggled with a calf injury during his 6-3 6-4 loss to sixth seed Casper Ruud.