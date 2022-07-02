Nick Kyrgios battles back after first-set meltdown to oust Stefanos Tsitsipas in fiery clash

Nick Kyrgios battles back from first-set meltdown to oust Stefanos Tsitsipas in fiery clash – GETTY IMAGES

“The people are here to see me, not you, bro,” Nick Kyrgios told the umpire midway through his third-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. “Don’t tell me what to do.”

As statements of intent go it was instructive. After behaving with choirboy-like restraint in the previous round, this was the Australian at his most ostentatiously histrionic. Full of noisily delivered complaints, he was chuntering and muttering and stamping his feet throughout his 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win. And it has to be admitted, the Court No 1 crowd loved every moment of his pantomime villainy.

This is the Kyrgios paradox: for every gobby moment of insurrection, he delivers a beautiful piece of tennis, for every absurdly self-aggrandising moan, he can produce a sublime winner.

Indeed it is hard to know where to start in describing this victory: with the lengthy debate he had with the officials over the consequences of hitting a ball into the crowd, or the casual destruction of his 130mph serve. Either way it is hard to argue that he was the character at the centre of the drama.

He had begun mumbling in the first set. In truth it really was a poor line call that set him off. But instead of putting it down as one of those things, he was straight into the umpire. “It’s the same thing over and over and over again. Every single match there’s mistakes. So what, you can just say sorry and it’s all good?

“At five-all, in the f—— first set, of Wimbledon third round, he says sorry and it’s all good? Get a new ref then. Why don’t you just get a new one? Why? He’s got one line, bro!”

The umpire wisely chose to ignore such advice. But it didn’t stop Kygrios. Either in his complaining or in his playing. Just after his lengthy moan, he won a service game to love, whipping through each delivery at blinding pace. And what made this such a compelling watch was that Tsitsipas was capable of a brilliant shot or two himself. One cross-court winner left Kyrgios flat-footed, bereft, not sure who he could blame.

Nick Kyrgios ran the whole gamut of emotions – REUTERS

At first, after his lengthy whinge, it seemed as if we were about to witness another Kyrgios self-immolation. He double-faulted in the first-set tiebreak, giving his opponent the advantage and the set. Then he wafted a straightforward smash into the net.

But instead of collapsing, in the second set he really opened up. And this despite being given an official warning when a linesman complained about his language. Maybe not as elegant in his execution as Tsitsipas, he nevertheless analysed the angles of the court to perfection.

Sometimes he looked so lackadaisical, standing still on the baseline, flicking at the ball. But the shots he produced completely belied his stance. Clever, poised, perfectly-positioned, he started to ease away. And what a winner he played to break Tsitsipas and win the second set.

Then he argued with the umpire because Tsitsipas responded by hitting the ball in his frustration into the crowd. It didn;t hit anyone, but Kygrios was straight into the official wondering why there was no recrimination. He couldn’t understand it, he said. Citing the precedent of Novak Djokovic being eliminated for hitting a linesperson at the US Open, he insisted on speaking to the match referee.

“Send me your supervisor,” he told the umpire. “I’m not playing on until I get to the bottom of this. I want all the supervisors.”

The umpire had a busy evening – GETTY IMAGES

Forty-one years on from John McEnroe’s outburst on the same court, Kyrgios was in full Macca homage. As it happened, Tsitsipas was not disqualified – instead delivering his own complaint about his opponent: “the gentleman is taking up too much towel space”.

Kyrgios played on, almost immediately following up an ace with an underarm serve that his opponent angrily swished into the crowd. This time Tsitsipas was admonished. Kyrgios, it was clear, had now pitched his tent in his opponent’s head.

And so it continued. Dramatic, aggressive, unyielding: this was getting personal, Tsitsipas once thumping a volley deliberately at his opponent’s chest.

Kyrgios took the third set, then twice managed to come back when Tsitsipas had set points in the fourth. In the tiebreak, the momentum swung wildly, both players producing some sublime shots in their determination to prevail.

When Kyrgios won it on his second match point, his celebration was deep, loud and long. So pleased was he, he even shook hands with the referee. He plays Brandon Nakashima in the next round. The American would be advised to bring his ear plugs.