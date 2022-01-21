Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra welcome first baby via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed their first child via surrogate. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just welcomed their first baby.

The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony in India in 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news, which they had kept quiet from fans. Their joint message, which appeared on both Jonas and Chopra’s Instagram accounts, read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Jonas is the third of his brothers to become a father. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle have two daughters, while Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2020.

Chopra recently opened up about wanting to start a family with the “Jealous” singer, however, she did not indicate that the two already were preparing to welcome a little one. She told Vanity Fair earlier this month, “[Children are] a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

She added, “I’ve always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

Jonas, too, was enthusiastic about fatherhood in a 2018 interview with Spotify’s The Rewind.

“I think that’s a real dream, and I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways,” he said. “You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”