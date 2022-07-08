Nick Jonas on How ‘Amazing’ Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU

priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri

Nick Jonas’ daughter is thriving and things are going well for his little family.

The singer and actor, 29, spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday about his first child with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39.

Their infant daughter, Malti Marie, was born in January — and from the sound of it, they are thrilled to be at home together.

“It is certainly life-changing,” Jonas said of being a father. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

While the 6-month-old did not have the easiest start to life, Jonas said that now “all is good.”

As Nick spoke out about things at home, Priyanka posted a new photo of the couple’s little one.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram showing herself and her friend Tamanna Dutt enjoying the outdoors with their children.

“22 years and counting … and now with our babies,”

After their daughter was born via surrogate Jan. 15, Malti’s first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

“Our little girl’s home. She’s just amazing. What a gift a baby is,” the “Jealous” singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in May.

On Mother’s Day, the new parents opened up about their journey and shared the first photo of Malti in coordinated posts on Instagram.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M!” they said.

A source previously told PEOPLE bringing Malti home was the “perfect Mother’s Day gift” for the couple, who are “thrilled” their infant is finally home with them.

“They are already great parents,” the insider said.

Earlier this month, Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas spoke to PEOPLE about parenthood now that they “all have families and live in different places.” Along with Nick’s newborn daughter, Joe is dad to daughter Willa, with wife Sophie Turner. The couple are also expecting their second child together.

Meanwhile, Kevin is dad to daughters Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 5, whom he shares with wife Danielle Jonas. The Jonas Brothers told PEOPLE that they’ve made it a point to enjoy time as a family while preparing for their first Las Vegas residency show at the Park MGM.