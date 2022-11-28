Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51

Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51.

Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He laster became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers for film, television, and Broadway, including Nell Benjamin, Matthew Flanagan, David McHugh, and Larry O’Keefe.

He also wrote for “The LeBrons” animated series.

His family wrote in a statement that he “loved the ocean, the wilderness, and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro. A larger than life character and hilarious story teller, Holly regaled his many friends with epic tales from his myriad adventures. From the plains of the Serengeti to the produce aisle of Whole Foods, Holly was always the hero. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great thinker, philosopher, and lover of Scotch.”

He was pre-deceased by his father, Grant Holly and brother, Alexander Holly. Holly is survived by his mother, Michael Holly, stepfather Keith Moxey, sister, Lauren Holly, and girlfriend, Amy Shapiro.

A memorial will be held at St. Augustine By-The-Sea, 1227 Fourth Street, Santa Monica on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2:00 pm., with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in Holly’s name to the following charities: Upstage Lung Cancer and Heal The Bay.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.