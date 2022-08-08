Nick Faldo retires after 19 years as broadcaster

It’s the end of an era on the CBS broadcast.

After 16 years wearing the headset for the network, Sir Nick Faldo said goodbye from the booth during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday. The six-time major champion, who has a deep history at Sedgefield dating back to his PGA Tour debut at the 1979 Greater Greensboro Open, was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame where he joins the likes of Charlie Sifford and Arnold Palmer.

The broadcast also featured a handful of messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course, and it got to be pretty emotional at times. So much so that Dottie Pepper at one point joked, “Are you guys able to call this or do you want me to take it?”

Here’s how the golf world honored Sir Nick Faldo for his broadcast retirement.

Trevor Immelman

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to my good friend, Sir Nick Faldo, as he gets ready to start his final broadcast for CBS. I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s been a mentor to me ever since through my playing career, starting on the European Tour and then the PGA Tour. And when I started broadcasting, he did the same. So, Nick, thanks so much for everything that you’ve done for me. Every time I sit in this chair, as lead analyst, I will be thinking of you. And I cannot wait to come and visit you and Lindsay at Faldo Farm. Thanks, my friend.”

Faldo Immelman

Nick Faldo and Trevor Immelman look on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

Just watch and enjoy.

Frank Nobilo

“Nick, not everyone has a career like you, careers, golf and TV. Your record stands for itself. To really get to know Nick Faldo you’ve got to look at it in reverse. If you take a look at your broadcasting career you were bold enough to show everybody out there, including ourselves, really what’s inside your emotions. You weren’t scared to do that. Just as importantly when it came to playing golf, you were strong enough not to reveal them. So I just want to say, as a fellow broadcaster, as a fellow golfer, but more importantly as a friend, thanks mate.”

Story continues

Ryder Cup

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Frank Nobilo and Nick Faldo are seen on the Golf Channel set prior to the start of The 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2012 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Amanda Balionis Renner

Colt Knost

Wyndham Championship

Ian Baker-Finch

“You’ve taught me so much, and for that I’m grateful. I’m honored to have my name sandwiched between yours on the Claret Jug, ’90-’91-’92, I look at that all the time with great pleasure. In the last two decades we’ve been paired together many times at various TV towers around the world, the last 16 years here at CBS. It’s been a great honor, and I’m sad to see you go, like all of us are here. Well old boy, perhaps we’ll have the chance to be paired together on the Gallatin River in Montana, with a fly rod instead of a golf club.”

Past champions Nick Faldo, Sam Snead, Ian Baker-Finch and Jason Leonard stand on the Swilken Bridge on the 18th fairway during the Past Champions Challenge at the 2000 British Open Golf Championship at the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo: Stephen Munday/ALLSPORT)

Dottie Pepper

1

1

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek