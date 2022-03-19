Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agree to five-year, $100 million deal

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) walks through the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Jonathan India in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The Reds led 8-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100-million deal, according to multiple reports Friday night.

Earlier this week, the Phillies agreed to terms on a four-year deal with former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber.

Last week, The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale wrote that Reds general manager Nick Krall said Cincinnati had not been in talks with Castellanos.

Earlier this month, C.C. Sabathia, Derek Jeter’s New York Yankees teammate from 2009 to 2014, said the former Miami Marlins CEO “did everything he could” to encourage the team to sign Castellanos, who grew up in South Florida and was in negotiations with the Marlins before the MLB lockout.

Social media reactions:

