Nick Castellanos homers, Kyle Gibson pitches a gem

Phillies 4, A's 2: A gem from Kyle Gibson, three homers from the bats

Kyle Gibson pitched a gem and Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura belted home runs to lead the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Oakland A’s at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The attendance was 41,622.

The Phils are off to a 2-0 start.

Gibson shines

The lanky right-hander allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out 10, one shy of his career high.

Gibson changed speeds very well. He got a swing and miss on 16 of his 82 pitches. Seven came on sinkers, six on changeups.

Mission control

Through two games, Phillies starters have 17 strikeouts and no walks. Aaron Nola struck out seven and walked none in six-plus innings Friday.

Former Phillie file

Cole Irvin, who debuted in the majors with the Phillies in 2019, took the loss. He gave up three homers.

Long ball

Castellanos has two extra-base hits in as many games with the Phils. He followed a walk to Bryce Harper in the first inning with a two-out, two-run homer to center.

Hoskins and Segura went back-to-back in the sixth.

Bohm starts

Alec Bohm got the start at third base and swung the bat well with a ringing double to left-center and a base hit up the middle. The double was the hardest-hit ball of the game at 110 mph off the bat. Bohm walked in his third trip to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and was picked off first base by catcher Sean Murphy.

Manager Joe Girardi made a statement about his concerns over Bohm’s defense when he subbed Johan Camargo into the game at third base in the top of the seventh with a four-run lead.

Bohm did not receive any action at third while he was in the game. He was on the bubble to make the club in the final week of camp. Bryson Stott got the start at third base in Friday’s season opener. The Phillies face a right-hander on Sunday so the lefty-swinging Stott could be back in there.

Transaction

The Phils and Roman Quinn have agreed on a minor-league contract, pending a physical. Quinn spent parts of five seasons with the Phillies. He missed most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Quinn did not make the Miami Marlins out of spring training and became a free agent. With Mickey Moniak and Odubel Herrera on the injured list, the Phils were looking for some center field depth at Triple A.

Up next

The series with Oakland concludes Sunday afternoon. Zach Eflin will make his season debut against right-hander Daulton Jefferies.

Eflin has not pitched in a regular-season game since July 16 when he went down with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The injury required season-ending surgery.

This is a big season for Eflin. He is slated to become a free agent in the fall.

