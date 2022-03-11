Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After Just 1 Season, Series Expected to End in May

Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of

Nick Cannon’s talk show has been canceled.

Variety was first to report the news on Thursday, just over five months after Cannon’s eponymous talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, premiered on Fox and in syndication in September 2021.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the show’s producer-distributor, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, confirmed the show’s cancelation in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” said Marcus and Bernstein.

Viewers will still get new episodes of the daytime talk show “through the remainder of this season,” the pair added, per Variety.

“Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures,” Marcus and Bernstein concluded.

According to Deadline, Cannon’s show hasn’t been strong in ratings and was the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season.

According to Variety, show staff was informed Thursday that production was ending. The show reportedly has enough episodes taped to complete the season.

The Nick Cannon Show is expected to wrap up its first and now only season in May, per the report.

Variety also reported that Cannon was soon planning to take a five-week hiatus from his talk show while working on his other projects including The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out.

The Nick Cannon Show is one of several daytime shows coming to an end this year. Also axed are Jerry Springer’s court show Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons, and Dr. Oz Show spinoff The Good Dish, which will end after just a single season.

In place of the two programs will be talk shows hosted by Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd, respectively. Beginning this fall, Hudson, 40, will star in her own one-hour daytime talk show, entitled The Jennifer Hudson Show, while Shepherd, 54, will do the same on Fox with SHERRI, produced by the same producer-distributor behind The Nick Cannon Show.

Other shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has aired for 19 seasons, and The Wendy Williams Show, which has aired for 14 seasons, will also wrap in 2022.