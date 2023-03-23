Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 kids with 6 women, said he wished he could have had a kid with Christina Milian

Nick Cannon at Fox Upfront on May 16 in New York City.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nick Cannon, a father of 12, said he wished he had a child with Christina Milian.

He and Milian costarred in a 2003 comedy film, after which they dated for two years.

Cannon said he felt regret years later when he heard Milian was expecting a child who wasn’t his.

Nick Cannon, a TV personality who fathered 12 children with six women, said that he wishes that he had a child with Christina Milian, his ex-girlfriend and former costar.

In an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi Mawema published Sunday, Cannon said he regretted not fathering a baby with Milian when he found out she was pregnant with someone else’s child.

Cannon and Milian costarred in the 2003 comedy film “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and dated for two years before breaking up.

“I remember when I found out she was pregnant,” Cannon told Mawema.

“Are you like, damn?” Mawema said, laughing.

“Yeah, I was like dang, man!” Cannon replied.

“That could have been me,” Mawema said, finishing Cannon’s sentence.

“Yeah, yeah,” Cannon laughed. “But I was so happy for her and you know her daughter is amazing.”

In 2009, Milian announced that she was expecting her first child with her then-husband, the singer The-Dream. She has two more children with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora.

Cannon said that he and Milian discussed starting a family when they dated. “We was kids in love, early on,” Cannon said.

“Teaches you how life plans it out, the universe gives it out how it’s supposed to be given,” he told Mawema.

“It could still happen, one day, who knows!” Mawema said.

“She married now! Or I don’t know what the situation is,” Cannon replied.

Cannon has children with Mariah Carey, the singer-songwriter; Abby De La Rosa, a DJ and former radio personality; and the models, Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole. The rapper and TV host said in February that he would let God decide when he should stop having kids.

Representatives for Cannon and Milian did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider