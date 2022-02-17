Nick Cannon talks sex life, parenting kids with many women

Nick Cannon spoke to Dr. Laura Berman about his co-parenting relationships and his polyamorous sex life. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon is opening up about his sex life, as well as what it’s like to co-parent with multiple women.

The Wild ‘N Out host, who has previously fathered seven children by four separate women and is currently expecting his next child with a fifth woman named Bre Tiesi, spoke to Dr. Laura Berman on her The Language of Love show about his unique love life.

Cannon — who said he has sexual and emotional relationships with the women in his life but defines himself as single — told Berman, “Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.'”

Despite his multiple children, Cannon recognized that he needs to “slow down.”

“As much of a sexual being as I am, I gotta be the best father I can be, first and foremost,” he noted.

Cannon, who has considered a vasectomy down the road, also shared that he sees a point where he won’t want to procreate any more.

“They say once a man turns 45 you should probably chill,” he added. “They make you check a questionnaire, when you are having children, ‘Is the father over 45?’ I’ve created this 45-year-old mark that I’ve got to stop.”

As far as if he will pursue another woman, he declared that he doesn’t want to “meet anyone new.”

“I’m not looking. I don’t know the last time I was in a night club. I haven’t been on a dating app,” he explained. “I don’t have the bandwidth any more. I do owe the women who are specifically in my life as much energy, time and effort as I can, as well with my kids.”

“I’m blessed enough to be in those positions where I can rent out Disneyland,” he continued. “‘You go to the Matterhorn, you go to Space Mountain. You guys don’t even have to see each other.’ … It’s definitely an unorthodox, non-traditional set up, but it’s working.”

Cannon recently publicly apologized for the way he handled his most recent birth announcement, which came just months after the death of his infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott. He said on The Nick Cannon Show, “I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings, and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting. I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life, and they both deserve the respect.”

