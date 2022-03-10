‘Nick Cannon’ Syndicated Talk Show Canceled After One Season – The Hamden Journal

Nick Cannon’s eponymous syndicated daytime talk show is coming to an end after one season. The show’s producer-distributor, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, is expected to tell the crew that the two episodes filming today will be the talker’s last ones.

I hear the original plan had been for the show to go on a five-week hiatus while Nick Cannon is busy filming Fox’s The Masked Singer and VH1’s Wild “N Out, with the crew getting a week of pay during the break. Nick Cannon will instead permanently shut down production, with the crew getting severance.

The show won’t get off the air right away; there is enough episodes in the can to take it through the season, sources said.

The anchor group for the New York-based weekday talker is the Fox Television Stations. The cancellations this week of Nick Cannon and Sony Pictures TV’s The Good Dish, which replaced the long-running The Dr. Oz Show in January, open two slots on the Fox Stations for next season. The station group recently picked up a Jennifer Hudson talk show for next season; it has not been assigned time periods yet.

On the Fox Stations, Debmar-Mercury next season will have Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. It will succeed the company’s The Wendy Williams Show, which is ending its run this season after its host Williams had been sidelined with health issues.

Nick Cannon haas been a soft ratings performer, it ranks as the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season; it has averaged a 0.4 household rating.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Nick Cannon originally was slated for a fall 2020 launch on the Fox stations. It was already in production and cleared in 90% in the country when it was put on hold in July of that year in a fallout from the anti-Semitic remarks the actor-comedian had made on his podcast. The show ultimately launched on September 28, 2021.

Cannon, who hosts Fox’s celebrity competition series The Masked Singer, which airs on the Fox stations, executive produces the talk show alongside his longtime manager, Michael Goldman; and showrunners Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss.

