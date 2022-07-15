Nick Cannon reveals his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is his ‘fantasy love’ and admits he’d get back together with her if their relationship could be ‘the way it was’

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are raising their twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, together.Rich Polk/FilmMagic

Nick Cannon told “The Hot Tee Talk Show” podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon said Carey was his “fantasy love” and that their relationship was “like a fairy tale.”

He added that he had “respect” for her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.

Nick Cannon said he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, if their love could be “the way it was.”

During a game of “Spin the Block,” the “Wild ‘n Out” creator and rapper told “The Hot Tee Talk Show” podcast Tuesday that Carey was his “fantasy love.”

The game asks guests to decide whether they would spin the block to get back together with an ex-partner if they were given the chance to.

“I’m a true romantic. I’m a true believer in love,” Cannon told the host Tamera Kissen. “I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

Carey and Cannon got married in 2008. They had twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Cannon in 2016.Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way, and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said. “But if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

Cannon said he had respect for Carey’s relationship with Bryan Tanaka. The R&B diva confirmed in February 2017 she was dating her former backup dancer.

Cannon praised Tanaka for how he had interacted with Cannon and Carey’s children.

“The dude is amazing with my kids, and we have family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it,” he said. “But, come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love.”

Cannon also said he would get back together with Kim Kardashian.John Shearer/WireImage for William Rast

Cannon also said he would get back together with several of his other former romantic partners, including Kim Kardashian and Christina Milian, during the podcast game. Cannon said he would get back together with Kardashian despite her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, being like a “little brother” to him.

