Nick Cannon Given Condom Vending Machine After Conceiving 8th Child: ‘Early Valentine’s Day Gift’

Nick Cannon is staying prepared.

The TV personality, 41, revealed the brand new condom machine he received after announcing his eighth child on the way, showing off the cheeky early Valentine’s Day gift Monday on Instagram.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote in the caption along with a photo of the machine which was packed full of Magnum condoms and complete with a big red bow on top

The star confirmed last week on his eponymous talk show that he’s expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi, after he welcomed late son Zen, his fourth baby in a year (seventh total) last July.

Cannon previously said he was “getting my celibacy on,” following his therapist’s recommendation, as he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast in October. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect,” he said.

The Masked Singer host clarified last week after his latest baby news that he didn’t break his celibacy, explaining on his talk show that he only began the “journey” last year after finding out Tiesi was pregnant.

“I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this,” Cannon said.

Cannon revealed in December that he suffered the loss of his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen, who died of brain cancer after he was diagnosed at 2 months. He later opened up to PEOPLE about the loss.

“We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer,” Cannon said, adding: “He was the most loving baby. I look at being his father as a great privilege.”

The Drumline actor also shares 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and ZIllion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; son Golden “Sagon”, 4½, and 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and twin son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, both 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.