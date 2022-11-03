Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: ‘Miracle and a Blessing’

Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood.

The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021.

On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair’s maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott’s baby bump.

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍,” she captioned one of the posts.

Another photo shows Cannon kissing Scott’s stomach as she covers her breasts with her hands as the two sit in the sudsy water.

Scott announced that she is pregnant, expecting her third baby on Instagram on Oct. 26, debuting her bump under a bodycon dress. She did not share any further details at the time.

In the picture, Scott held her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two matched in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.

Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Cannon announced Zen’s death on his eponymous talk show, sharing that the infant’s cancer was discovered three months prior by the child’s doctor.

Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy’s head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. Unfortunately, Cannon then revealed that Zen’s health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving last year as the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time,” Cannon said on his talk show at the time. “We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment.”

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 6 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

One day after Scott announced she is expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of “love” being sent her way.

“Thank you for all the LOVE 💫,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she does not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant’s arrival.