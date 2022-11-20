Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda

Nicole Arruda

Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon.

On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild ‘N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child’s nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.)

One image shows Cannon, 42, embracing Scott from behind, resting his head on her shoulder while the two place their hands on her growing baby bump. A picturesque view of a tree and flowers is captured in the background.

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda

Nicole Arruda

“The final days 🤍,” Scott wrote in the caption, as Cannon responded in the comments section, “Gorgeous and Stunning! Truly a work of art! Your strength is unparalleled. I love you❤️❤️❤️.”

Another photo features the pair cuddling with each other underneath a tree while Cannon plants a kiss on Scott’s neck.

The third photo shows Scott posing by herself at the same spot, while holding her pregnant belly as she looks away from the camera.

“The next time I post, he or she will be here!” Scott wrote in her caption. “Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. Im a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love ❤️.”

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda

Nicole Arruda

Earlier this month, Scott revealed that she will welcome her and Cannon’s second baby in December — one year after the pair’s son Zen died at 5 months old.

“Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨,” she wrote, to which the Masked Singer host replied, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

In addition to Zen and his baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 7 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 week, and twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole in September.

One day after Scott announced she is expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of “love” being sent her way.

“Thank you for all the LOVE 💫,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she does not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant’s arrival.