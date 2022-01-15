Nick Bosa’s 2021 NFL All-Pro team snub ‘shocked’ 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan ‘shocked’ Bosa snubbed for AP All-Pro team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa was snubbed.

The Associated Press announced their All-Pro team Friday and one player who was not named to the first team was Bosa. His 49ers teammates Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel received the honor but the defensive end was left out.

“It’s unbelievable for Deebo and Trent, more than deserved,” Shanahan said on Friday. “So happy for them. I definitely think Bosa should be there, there’s no doubt about that. I’m shocked. I don’t think people appreciate how good Bosa is, play in, and play out.”

Bosa received five votes, which was fifth amongst his fellow edge rushers with Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt (50), and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (29) receiving the most votes. Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn (9) and Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (6) finished just above Bosa.

“I’ve heard people talk about him for Comeback Player of the Year, but every time they say that I can’t believe he isn’t mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year,” Shanahan said. “That was a surprise to me.”

Bosa has been voted to two Pro Bowls (2019, 2021) but has yet to receive All-Pro honors even after his regular season tally of 15.5 sacks, 52 tackles — 40 solo, 12 assist — a league 21 high tackles for a loss and 32 quarterback hits.

Bosa’s numbers dropped some when opposing teams began to chip and double team him regularly on the line. While other members of the defensive line have reaped the benefit of the focus of attention on the Ohio State product, he has still been incredibly productive.

This might serve as a little extra motivation for the 24-year-old, but for now, he and the 49ers are focused on one thing — beating the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC wild-card match up on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

