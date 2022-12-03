Nick Bosa isn’t likely to hit free agency any time soon: He’s in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract with the 49ers, and San Francisco will probably do what it takes to extend him before he could leave as a free agent. But if Bosa does hit free agency some day, he says he’ll be more likely to sign with a team that plays on grass.

Asked if a future free agency decision might turn on playing home games on grass or artificial turf, Bosa said that definitely could happen.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Bosa told TheAthletic.com. “Yeah, a hundred percent, for sure. It’s usually the older guys who know more about it. Or guys who have dealt with injuries from it. Because when you’re young and in high school and college, you think it’s fast and fun and it looks good. And then you realize after a few years, it’s like, whew, I’ll do anything to get on some grass.”

NFL players have grown increasingly vocal about their preference for grass over synthetic playing surfaces this season, but so far owners haven’t seemed to be persuaded. Perhaps if star players with the leverage to pick their next teams started choosing to play on grass, owners would get the message.

Nick Bosa says a free agency decision could hinge on playing on grass over turf originally appeared on Pro Football Talk