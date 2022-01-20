The good news for the 49ers is their injury report for Saturday’s divisional-round matchup against the Packers didn’t feature any players who were officially ruled out.

The bad news is three players, including defensive end Nick Bosa, are officially questionable to suit up in Green Bay.

DE Nick Bosa (concussion)

Bosa progressed through concussion protocol after not practicing Tuesday and working in a limited fashion Wednesday and getting a full participation in Thursday. He’s still not officially cleared, but head coach Kyle Shanahan after Thursday’s practice indicated things are trending the right direction for the 49ers’ sack leader.

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Thomas is dealing with a bone bruise on his knee that he suffered in the 49ers’ wild-card win in Dallas. Shanahan early in the week said he expected Thomas to play, but the rookie was limited all week in practice leaving his status for Saturday up in the air. Dontae Johnson and Josh Norman are two veteran options off the bench if Thomas can’t play.

DE Jordan Willis (ankle)

It’s a bit of a surprise that Willis was able to practice Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to play Saturday. Shanahan on Monday said Willis suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cowboys. He didn’t get any full practices in, but the team still didn’t rule him out.

